Lady Bobcats snag Class D final spot

BAINBRIDGE – After win all games on Thursday night, Bainbridge-Guilford volleyball secured the top spot in the Section IV Class D best-of-five final on Saturday afternoon. Oxford and Unadilla Valley also participated in the match and faced each other in the last round of the pool play semifinals. The two teams split with UV grabbing a 25-17 win in game one and the Blackhawks taking game two 25-22.

“It was great to host the section IV Class D sectional semifinal pool play,” said B-G head coach Tami Selfridge. “We look forward to playing Candor on Saturday as they will be great competition for us. They play a game similar to ours and push us to play at a higher level. I will look to all my girls to focus and play their game on Saturday as we did against Candor this evening.”