Lady Bobcats snag Class D final spot

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: November 3rd, 2017

BAINBRIDGE – After win all games on Thursday night, Bainbridge-Guilford volleyball secured the top spot in the Section IV Class D best-of-five final on Saturday afternoon. Oxford and Unadilla Valley also participated in the match and faced each other in the last round of the pool play semifinals. The two teams split with UV grabbing a 25-17 win in game one and the Blackhawks taking game two 25-22.

“It was great to host the section IV Class D sectional semifinal pool play,” said B-G head coach Tami Selfridge. “We look forward to playing Candor on Saturday as they will be great competition for us. They play a game similar to ours and push us to play at a higher level. I will look to all my girls to focus and play their game on Saturday as we did against Candor this evening.”


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 25% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook