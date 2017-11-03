A look at the candidates for Town of Norwich Council

NORWICH – Election day is Tuesday and the candidates for Norwich Town Council are speaking out on their qualifications, their reasons for running and why they feel they are the best candidate for the position.

Members of the Norwich Town Council make decisions on budgets, expenditures, services and taxes. The council position is a four-year term with two of the four members’ terms expiring every two years. There are currently two-open seats on the town council and four candidate vying for the positions. The annual salary for town council members is $1,800. The candidates this November are Debra Cubbedge, Dave Law, Barbara Collins and Stanley Foulds. Foulds, who is seeking re-election on the council, was contacted by The Evening Sun earlier in the week, but did not respond by press time.

Debra Cubbedge

Cubbedge is a retired New York State Administrative Law Judge running for Norwich Town Council. Cubbedge is a member of Chenango Links, a non-partisan group that focuses on addressing local issues and community involvement. She has worked at multiple levels of government saying, “I understand the services and assistance that government can and should provide. I understand the need for individuals to live their lives without unnecessary government interference (or taxation).”

Cubbedge went on to say, “I believe in working proactively, by anticipating problems and looking for opportunities. I also believe that the people must be made aware of, and approve of, what their government is doing.”