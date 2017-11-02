Steve Natoli: Independent candidate

With general elections days away, here's one final look at the three candidates in the run for Norwich City Court Judge. City court judge is an elected position held for the last 17 years by the Hon. James Downey, who is retiring at the end of this year. The candidates are Mike Genute (R), Maureen Byrne (D), and Steve Natoli (I). The 10-year term pays a salary of $108,800. The general election will take place on Tuesday, November 7.

Steve Natoli is a local attorney running for Norwich City Court Judge.

Natoli is an Independent candidate after narrowly losing the Republican primary to Mike Genute.