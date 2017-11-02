Mike Genute: Republican candidate

With general elections days away, here's one final look at the three candidates in the run for Norwich City Court Judge. City court judge is an elected position held for the last 17 years by the Hon. James Downey, who is retiring at the end of this year. The candidates are Mike Genute (R), Maureen Byrne (D), and Steve Natoli (I). The 10-year term pays a salary of $108,800. The general election will take place on Tuesday, November 7.

Mike Genute is a Chenango County Assistant District Attorney running for Norwich City Court Judge.