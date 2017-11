NEW BERLIN The New Berlin Fire Department will hold its annual Harvest Dinner this Saturday, November 4.

New Berlin FD President Larissa Hanslmaier says the event has been going on for over 30 years, and they serve over 700 people. "Everything is cooked on site by our members," she says of the dinner.

"Every year it tends to grow a little bit, a few years ago we were buying 18 turkeys and this year we're cooking 28."