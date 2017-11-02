Bobcats end 2017 season with 6-3 record

BAINBRIDGE – In preparing for their final game of the season last Friday, Bainbridge-Guilford’s head coach Israel Lorimer told his kids all week, “Six-and-three sounds a lot better than five-and-four.”

With the help of senior Adam Ives, who scored one offensive and one defensive touchdown, the Bobcats ending their 2017 season with the better record of 6-3, taking down the Thomas A. Edison Spartans, 27-6.

Ives scored early in the second quarter from just outside the goal line on for his first and only offensive touchdown of the season. “I tried to get him [Ives] a touchdown because he’s been a four year player for me and two years as a captain. I was happy when he rushed it in for the score,” said Lorimer.

The second score came off a really nice drive by the Bobcats that was finished off by Ben Bivar, punching it from one yard out. Tom Palmatier caught a two-point conversion pass by quarterback Trevor Halaquist. With 1:03 remaining in the first half, Bainbridge-Guilford had a 14-0 lead.