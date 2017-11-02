Section IV Class B and Class D Volleyball Pool Play Schedule

Today, throughout Section IV, volleyball pool play action is being played to determine the top two teams that will advance in each class finals on Saturday, November 4 at Corning-Painted Post High school. In the local area, Norwich is participating in the Class B pool play in Owego while Bainbridge-Guilford, Oxford, and Unadilla Valley are playing for their chance in the final game at B-G High School. Pool play schedules are the following:

Class B

Owego vs Norwich at 4:30 p.m.

Windsor vs Oneonta at 5:30 p.m.

Owego vs Oneonta immediately following Game 2

Windsor vs Norwich immediately following Game 3

Owego vs Windsor immediately following Game 4

Oneonta vs Norwich immediately following Game 5

Class D

B-G vs Oxford at 4:30 p.m.

Candor vs Unadilla Valley immediately following Game 1

B-G vs Unadilla Valley immediately following Game 2

Candor vs Oxford immediately following Game 3

B-G vs Candor immediately following Game 4

Unadilla Valley vs Oxford immediately following Game 5