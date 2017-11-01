Tioga hands Harpursville-Afton a 35-14 loss, ending Hornets 2017 season

BINGHAMTON – Scoring in the fourth quarter only, Harpursville-Afton ends their season with a 6-3 record, losing to the three seed Tioga Tigers Saturday afternoon.

Hornets stand-out running back scored on a three yard run late in the fourth to avoid the 35 point shut-out sset up by the Tigers. Wilson tacked on the two-point conversion, punching it on the run.

Wilson finished the afternoon with 20 carries for 115 yards.

Harpursville-Afton added on the final touchdown in the contest when the Hornets blocked Tioga’s punt and Brock Weist fell on it in the end-zone. This time, the two-point converstion failed, giving the Hornets the last 14 points of the game.

Tioga kicked off their scoring when they ate up the first seven minutes of the clock with a 82 yard drive that ended with Trey Floyd catching an eight yard pass from the Tigers quarterback Connor Hutchinson. Tanner Hollenbeck came on for the extra-point field goal attempt and sent it through the uprights, giving his team an early 7-0 lead.