All-American BMX takes care of business at the tracks Friday and Saturday night

NORWICH – The All American BMX team had a busy weekend, completing Friday night, walking in the Norwich YMCA Halloween Parade Saturday morning and competing Saturday evening.

Friday night, the team headed to Grippen Park BMX where they had great success. The team also added to new balance bike races, Brently and Bryson Gray, who both competed in their first race. The kids went home with pumpkins as their trophies.

Friday Results at Grippen Park BMX:

Brently Gray 3rd in Balance Bike ClassBryson Gray 4th in Balance Bike ClassChase Brightman 5th in Balance Bike ClassDegan Endress 1st in 8 novice classNoel White 3rd in 8 novice class, Liam White 1st in 9 novice classGage White 3rd in 13 intermediate classVinny Rapid Redline Lawson 1st in 10 expert class.Saturday afternoon, when the Norwich YMCA Halloween Parade wrapped up, the team was awarded the first-place prize in the non-school float class, winning with their theme of ‘E.T.’