Chenango County trick-or-treat times

Frank Speziale photo

CHENANGO COUNTY Towns, villages, and cities throughout Chenango County have designated the following times for trick or treating:

Afton Tuesday, October 31, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m

Bainbridge Tuesday, October 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Earlville No designated time.

Norwich Tuesday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Oxford Tuesday, October 31, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Greene Tuesday, October 31, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sherburne No designated time.

New Berlin Tuesday, October 31, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Smyrna No designated time.

Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer