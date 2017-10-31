Chenango County trick-or-treat times

Frank Speziale photo
CHENANGO COUNTY – Towns, villages, and cities throughout Chenango County have designated the following times for trick or treating:
• Afton – Tuesday, October 31, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m
• Bainbridge – Tuesday, October 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Earlville – No designated time.
• Norwich – Tuesday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Oxford – Tuesday, October 31, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Greene – Tuesday, October 31, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Sherburne – No designated time.
• New Berlin – Tuesday, October 31, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Smyrna – No designated time.
– Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer