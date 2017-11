OXFORD A two-vehicle crash in the Village of Oxford Monday resulted in a woman being airlifted to University Hospital in Syracuse after sustaining serious injuries, according to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's report at about 12:32 p.m. Monday, a vehicle operated by Miranda S. Gifford of Rome was heading northbound on South Canal Street when she veered across her lane and into oncoming traffic, striking a service truck heading southbound.