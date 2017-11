CHENANGO COUNTY – The Chenango County Bureau of Fire reminds parents to take precautions this Halloween. County Fire Coordinator Matthew Beckwith provided these tips to keep you and your family safe on Halloween.

By planning ahead, you can help make this Halloween is a safe one.

Costumes

• When purchasing costumes, masks, beards and wigs, look for flame-resistant fabrics such as nylon or polyester, or look for the label “Flame Resistant.”