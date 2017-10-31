Drug defendant raises middle fingers to Chenango County Courtroom, gets remanded to jail

By: Hannah Benjamin, Staff Writer
Published: October 31st, 2017

NORWICH – A Greene man was remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility after making an inappropriate hand gesture in court, allegedly directing it at District Attorney Joseph McBride and the courtroom, following his arraignment on Monday.

Chad J. Shields, 47, made the inappropriate gesture as he was leaving the courtroom to be drug-tested by Drug Court Coordinator James Everard.

The drug-test request was the result of Judge Frank B. Revoir Jr. initially asking Shields what substances he thought were in his system. Judge Revoir went on to ask if he knew what the drug court would find if he were to be tested immediately, with Shields answering alcohol and marijuana.


