General Brown too much for Marauders Football

CICERO – Sherburne-Earlville’s defense looked good on General Brown’s first two drives in the Section III Class C semifinal game.

The Lions turned everything around after those two possessions as they took control and cruised to a berth in the final, winning the contest 41-8.

The Marauders forced a fumble on one Lions drive with the next stopping General Brown at the six yard line, S-E had hopes of getting their offense going. But the Lions defense was just too much.

General Brown was able to keep the Marauders off the scoreboard until three minutes left in the contest. That is when Sherburne-Earlville’s Lincoln Owen found a hole and took off for 61 yards and the score. Quarterback Gabe Irwin connected with his go-to receiver, Dawson Lagoe for the two-point conversion.