Whitney Point gets revenge over Crimson Knight in Section IV Championship

ENDWELL – The first game of the regular season, back on August 25, included the Whitney Point Eagles and the Afton Crimson Knights. Afton took the win over the defending New York State Champion Eagles, winning 3-2.

Gaining a second chance against the Lady Knights, Whitney Point took full advantage on the biggest stage – the Section IV Class C field hockey championship game – pulling off the 4-0, shut-out win over No. 1 Afton.

Afton, only losing one game prior (to Class A champions Maine-Endwell), had not been shut-out this season. But Whitney Point keeper Emma Morgan wasn’t about to let one go past her, stopping four of Afton’s six shots on goal.

The other two Crimson Knight shots went just wide.