Frank Speziale photo

The 19th annual Norwich Pumpkin Festival saw a great turnout this year drawing people from near and far to a weekend of Halloween delight. Uncharacteristic of the typically dreary weather on Pumpkin Fest weekend, Saturday was a gorgeous day for the YMCA's Halloween Parade and countless other attractions in Norwich's East and West Parks where face painting, bouncey-housing, and Halloween spirit were everywhere to be found. Photos by Frank Speziale.