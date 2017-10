SHERBURNE – The Chenango Bird Club is proud to present 2017 “Notes from a Roadside Naturalist” at Rogers Environmental Education Center’s Visitor Center on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Our presenter, photographer Rick Bunting, will show a collection of photos that tell the nature stories he found most interesting this year––so far. He’s also hoping to have some new additions – including owls – before next month’s program.