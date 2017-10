CHENANGO COUNTY To accommodate voters who will not be in their voting district for the general election on November 7 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., the Chenango County Board of Elections will have the following extended hours of operation:

Wednesday, November 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 from 9:00 a.m. to noon.