Third annual Community Job Fair invites vendors

NORWICH – Businesses and organizations in Chenango County and the surrounding region are invited to meet potential employees at the third annual College & Community Job Fair on November 8, 2017.

Presented by Commerce Chenango and Morrisville State College, the College & Community Job Fair is open to corporations, government agencies, small businesses, and non-profit organizations, whether they are actively hiring or simply want to get to know the community better.

“Job fairs are a proven model for bringing local job seekers face-to-face with companies ready to fill openings,” says Steve Craig, president and CEO of Commerce Chenango. “This event will be a great networking opportunity for both growing businesses and future employees who are eager to work.”