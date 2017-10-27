Athlete of the Week; Abigail Selfridge, B-G Bobcats Volleyball

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 27th, 2017

School work, sports, music, etc. You name it, Abigail (Abi) Selfridge can do it all. That is why she is named as this week’s Evening Sun Athlete of the week.

In the fall, Abi plays on the Bainbridge-Guilford Lady Bobcat volleyball team. The 2017 season is her third year at the varsity level, starting with her first season as a freshman. She has been selected the Midstate Athletic Conference (MAC) all-star before, as well as gaining All-State selection for the 2015 and 2016 seasons. With her statistics so far this season, she should have no problem being selected again.


