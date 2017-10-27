Four Chenango County football teams head into semifinal games this weekend

NORWICH – To win a sectional title in any sport is huge but getting there is a challenge. Norwich, Sherburne-Earlville, Greene and Harpursville-Afton are all vying for sectional final spots in their respective classes on Friday and Saturday.

2-Norwich vs 3-Maine-Endwell

All ready facing each other this season, Norwich captured the 13-12 dramatic win over the Spartans in week three. Even with that win, most people are still considering the Tornado to be the underdog of the match-up.

“We are using the fact that people still think we are the underdog as motivation,” said Norwich Head Coach Mike Chrystie.

With the ‘win or go home’ stakes on the table, Maine-Endwell will be looking to end the Purple Tornado season, revenging the heartbreaking loss.

“Maine-Endwell is an improved team but so are we,” said Chrystie. “It will come down to who can execute the minor adjustments.”

The Spartans have a strong option offense that the Purple will need to shut down. Key players in that system are fullback Josh Chandler and quarterback Joe Mancini.

“When you go against an option offense, you have to stop the fullback first. Chandler is a hard runner and very physical,” said Chrystie. “If we can stop the fullback and play out option responsibilities on the quarterback and the pitch back, we will be okay. That’s easier said than done but our kids are ready and they believe in one another.”

Offensively, Norwich believes in their system but will need help from the front line. With the Spartans defense upfront being much larger than Norwich’s offensive line.

Earlier this season, Chrystie gave much praise to his strong line in the first match-up, stating they were a big reason why they won the game.