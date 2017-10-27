19th annual Pumpkin Festival this weekend

Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH – The 19th annual Norwich Pumpkin Festival is here, offering free family fun and entertainment throughout downtown Norwich.

“There's literally something for everyone at the fest,” said Pumpkin Festival coordinator Tyler Oliver.

Although jam-packed with attractions, here are a few highlights you definitely don't want to miss:

• The festival kicks-off Friday evening at 5 p.m. with its annual giant pumpkin weighing contest in West Park.

• The third annual chili cook-off begins Friday at 6 p.m. “The chili cook-off is a really, really cool event,” Oliver. “People can hang out as long as they want, listen to music, try and vote for the different chilis. You can actually probably have a full dinner there; there's that much food.”