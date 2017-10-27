Morrisville student-run club organizes Trick-or-Treat for the American Red Cross

NORWICH – Students and staff of Morrisville State College's Human Services Organization have mobilized to coordinate Trick-or-Treat for the American Red Cross, taking place next week on Halloween.

From 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, select students and staff from the college's Human Services Organization will dress up and go door to door across Norwich to collect money for the American Red Cross' Disaster Relief Fund.

The Human Services Organization is a student-run club based on the Norwich campus of Morrisville State College which strives to serve the college and community through various service projects. Its mission statement is, "To make an impact on our college, our community, and our world."

To learn more about the American Red Cross' Disaster Relief Fund, visit www.redcross.org/about-us/our-work/disaster-relief.

– Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer