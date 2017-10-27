Earlville Opera House to welcome community for free haunted house on Saturday

EARLVILLE – On Saturday, the Earlville Opera House will be transformed into the spooky, fun-filled Haunted Opera House, to provide Halloween fun for all ages.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., all members of the community are encouraged to attend the Haunted Opera House, sponsored by Black Cat Antiques in Earlville, The Evening Sun and The Pennysaver. Thanks to the sponsors, the Haunted Opera House is entirely free, though free-will donations are welcomed. The donations go back into the Earlville Opera House for children's programming.