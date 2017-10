NEW BERLIN Ė Laurel Vargas of Elmira Notre Dame didnít want to end her junior season with a loss after the long ride to Unadilla Valley. She prevented that from happening as Vargas finished with a hat trick and assist in the 6-2 rout over the home team Tuesday.

Jumping out to an early 3-0 first half lead, the Lady Crusaders didnít act like the long bus trip to visit the Storm effected them.