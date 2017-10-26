Bobcats’ second half comeback effort stopped late by No. 1 Sidney

Jason MacPherson Photos

SIDNEY – After a 40 point first half deficit, many would think a game is out of reach and over. Don’t tell that to the Bainbridge-Guilford football team, who scored 32 unanswered points in the second half, nearly pulling off one of the biggest comebacks Friday night.

The Sidney Warriors scored all five their touchdowns in the first half, three in the first quarter alone, through the air from the arm of quarterback Darren Smith.

One play following the kick-off by the Bobcats, Smith connected with one of his receivers, Liam Matthews for 65 yards and six points. The Warriors went for two, as they did on every touchdown, as Smith passed to Ethan Finch. Finch completed the catch, giving Sidney the 8-0 lead only 10 seconds into the game.

The second touchdown, Smith found Brandon Evans for a 27 yard touchdown reception. Finch converted the two-point conversion by rushing from three yards.

While Sidney was piling on the points, Bainbridge-Guilford stayed in every play, hoping to catch a break on either side of the ball.

However, they wouldn’t as Sidney’s Smith passed to Evans again from 31 yards away with 4:15 remaining in the first quarter. Reggie Jimenez had his number called for the two-point try and didn’t miss his opportunity with Sidney totalling 24-0 at the end of the first stanza.

Warriors showed no signs of letting up in the second, scoring from 79 yards on another Smith-Matthews connection and Matthews tacked on the extra two by running it across the goal line.