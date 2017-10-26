Norwich School celebrates 15 years with therapy dog

By: Hannah Benjamin, Staff Writer
Published: October 26th, 2017

NORWICH – If you attended Gibson Primary School in the last 15 years, there's a good chance you've met Faith the certified therapy dog.

Faith is owned by Jennifer Parker, who has been the occupational therapist at Gibson school for 17 years. She works with children in kindergarten, first and second grades on fine motor, visual, sensory, self-care and handwriting skills.

Prior to Faith, Parker had raised three dogs for the blind, but when the program she was with closed, she knew having a therapy dog at the school would be beneficial. Parker was Faith's "puppy raiser" and received her at eight weeks old. Faith started at Gibson immediately as a "working dog" and has come to school with Parker every day since then.


