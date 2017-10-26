Chenango County Historical Society welcomes new executive director

NORWICH – The Chenango County Historical Society (CCHS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sara Evenson as its new executive director.

Evenson took over as executive director on August 7, and nearly three months later, she said she's enjoying her time at her dream job.

“It's one of those things where you look forward to coming to work, and even on the hard days, you go home and feel good about what you're doing,” said Evenson.

Originally from Canajoharie and today residing in the outskirts of Oneonta, Evenson said she found out about the opportunity at CCHS after looking through her local Pennysaver in the hopes of helping a friend find a job.

“I opened it up and I saw [the executive director vacancy at CCHS] and I was like, 'This is my dream job, this is the job I've been waiting the last decade of my life for.'”