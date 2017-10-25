Lady Crusaders take down the first ranked Finger Lakes Tigers

SENECA FALLS – Valley Heights Christian Academy’s girls soccer team traveled the Seneca Falls Monday night to face the Finger Lakes Lady Tigers and brought home a 3-1 win over the undefeated host team.

Knowing before hand this playoff game was going to be a challenge, the Crusaders fought hard in the first half, holding Finger Lakes to no goals.

However, Finger Lakes was able to do the same to the VHCA.

The Crusaders’ Emily Davis turned the tables with less than a minute left in the half when she ran for a 50/50 ball and found away through the Lady Tiger’s defense, scoring the first goal of the game for either team.