NORWICH Valley Heights hosted Finger Lakes Christian Academy Tuesday afternoon in a semi final playoff game in the ESCAL league in which they downed the Tigers 3-0 to move onto the finals.

VHCA opened the scoring 15 minutes into the contest when Alex Evans sent a streamline pass through to teammate Jared Graham, who was waiting at the 18 yard line. Eying where goalie Matt McDonald was in front of the net, Graham slotted it into the side netting, giving his team the 1-0 lead early.