Afton defeats Lady Trojans in Class C field hockey semis

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 25th, 2017

AFTON – In game where the two teams were evenly matched, top seed Afton took down Greene in 1-0 contest and will move on to the championship game of the Section IV Class C Field Hockey Tournament.

Afton took both games earlier this season winning 3-2 and 5-2. Knowing it was going to be a closely contested match, it was a tale of two different halves for both the Crimson Knights and the Trojans.

Greene took the advantage in the beginning of the match as they applied pressure to the Crimson Knight defense early and often. A few good shots were taken by the Lady Trojans, but Afton keeper, Jordan Nichols, saved them, keeping the clean slate.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 31% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook