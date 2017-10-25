Hornets shake up Class C playoffs with win over 2-seed Unatego-Franklin Spartans

OTEGO — When the Spartans of Unatego-Franklin stepped on the field Friday night, they expected little of the Hornets of Hapursville-Afton.

Having nothing to lose, the seven-seed Hornets laid it all on the line and it paid off as they upset the two-seed Spartans in a Section IV Class D football playoff game, 19-13.

The Hornets started the scoring in the on a drive that ended with Josh Wilson punching it from one yard out and tacking on the extra point by Tyler King.

Wilson carried the ball 20 times on his way to a 172 yard game. Wilson wasn’t done scoring just yet.

The Hornets struck again in the second quarter, stinging the Spartans after an eight yard rushing touchdown on a by King. On the two point conversion attempt, King’s pass failed, resulting in a 13-0 lead.