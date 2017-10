NORWICH – Holy Family School’s PTO invites the Norwich community to the annual Harvest Dinner, planned for Friday, October 27 - the start of Pumpkin Fest weekend.

This year’s Harvest Dinner will be held in the Holy Family School gym, which gives the school the opportunity to open its doors for this special community tradition. Hosting duties for the Harvest Dinner typically alternate, with Holy Family getting the honor in odd-numbered years.