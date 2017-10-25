ONEONTA – On October 14, 2017, DCMO BOCES hosted a successful mentor and career day at the SUNY Oneonta campus. It’s a Guy Thing invites middle school male students to explore career goals and connect with mentors. A similar event is held in the spring for female students. Based on employment opportunities data, aviation and manufacturing career workshops were introduced. The event opened with an inspiring presentation by the 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist Daniel Ketchum entitled Go For The Gold. Ketchum inspired students to challenge their fears and take risks. He also explained how good teamwork allows everyone to achieve worthy goals.