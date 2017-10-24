Norwich moves on to semifinals after topping Black Knights for second week in a row

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – It doesn’t matter if a team has more yards and less turnovers in the game as long as their opponent finds a way to win. And Norwich did just that as they beat Windsor for the second week in a row, with this game having more meaning than the last.

Windsor had a total of 432 yards on offense and two turnovers while Norwich had three balls taken away and 365 yards offensively.

Norwich beat the Black Knights last week on the road, winning 35-14 and securing the second seed in the Section IV Class B Football playoffs by having a 21-0 lead at the half.

This week, the Purple Tornado knew the game was going to be a little tougher. “It’s always challenging to play a team twice in one season, let alone twice in two weeks,” said Norwich head coach Mike Chrystie on Thursday, discussing his team’s keys to the game. “We had a lot of success last week so we don’t feel like we need to change a whole lot.”

However Chrystie and his assistants changed their minds quick when Windsor went up 7-0 early in the contest because of the Black Knights’ quarterback Zach Wolcott found a streaking Kieran Horton down field for a 52 yard score in the air. Horton tacked on the extra point attempt.

Horton added a field goal at the 4:07 mark, giving Windsor the 10-0 lead.