NEW BERLIN – Taking full advantage of home field, Unadilla Valley topped the visiting team Watkins Glen with a final of 5-1 Friday.

Kicking off the scoring for the Storm was Cearah DaCostafaro when her teammate Shelby Meade found her open. DaCostafaro fired a shot past the Seneca’s keeper at 14:43 for the 1-0 lead.

The Seneca’s tied the game on Hannah Matusicky’s goal in the first half, giving Watkins Glen hope again the two-seed Storm.