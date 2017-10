Megan Rodriguez Photo

FRANKFORT On Friday, the Marauders traveled to Frankfort-Schuyler to face the Maroon Knights in a quarterfinal Class C sectional match in a game that was a tale of two halves.

The Maroon Knights started the match with an intensity that paid off early. Jordan Kanes corner kick in the third minute of play found teammate Kyle Furguson,who used his head to make it past S-Es keeper Conor Ryan.