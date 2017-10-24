Winner of Mustang raffle picks up prize

Bradley Moyer of Salisbury, Ct arrived in Norwich on Tuesday to pick up his new cherry red 1965 Ford Mustang he won in the Northeast Classic Car Museum's 2017 raffle. "I've been buying tickets for the mustang for the last nine years," said Moyer. "Usually I pay for $20 worth of tickets, but this year I paid for $50. I'd say it paid off." Pictured from left to right: Museum Executive Director Bob Jeffrey, Museum Board of Trustees President Ed O'Reilly, Bradley Moyer, and Mustang Raffle Chairman Milt Shepler. (Grady Thompson photo)