Jason MacPhearson Photo

BAINBRIDGE – Bainbridge-Guilford had the Lady Blackawks number in Friday’s MAC Championship match, dominating in three straight sets.

The Lady Bobcats did not allow Oxford to reach double digits in any of the three sets on their way to the MAC crown.

B-G took the first set in convincing fashion, winning 25-8. They followed suit in games two and three, winning 25-9 and 25-7.