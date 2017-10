GREENE – The Unatego Spartans tested the Greene but the Trojans won the battle, 3-2. This time, the Trojans won the war as they grabbed the 3-2 win and ended the Spartans season.

Led by River McCumiskey, Greene grabbed the early lead, dominating the first half off the contest 3-0. McCumiskey scored two goals, one unassisted and teammate Mikey Repp finding him on the other. Repp scored on of this own as Bobby Mills found him for the goal.