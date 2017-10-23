NHS’ Stewart and Burke finish fourth at State qualifiers; miss state tournament by one place

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 23rd, 2017

BINGHAMTON – The Norwich doubles team of Caroline Stewart and Megan Burke finished a single place away from going to the New York State Tennis Tournament, taking fourth in the State qualifiers this past weekend.

“Caroline and Megan played really well all weekend,” said Norwich head coach John Stewart.

Taking an loss to Horseheads in their final match, Norwich lost the third spot to the states to the team they beat in the first round on the first day.

“Looking at the tournament it came down to 4 teams competing for 1 spot. I give both girls a ton of credit for getting to a position to get that last spot,” said Stewart.

Playing in a great match against the doubles team of Mackenzie Hyde and Alaina Strife From Horseheads in the first round, Norwich’s Stewart and Burke took the first set in dominating fashion, taking full advantage of a nervous opponent. Norwich won the set 6-3.


