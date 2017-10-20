Norwich Marching Band to hold 44th Fall Festival

Norwich – The Norwich High School Marching Band will host, and compete in, it's 44th annual Fall Festival field band show along with four other schools; Westmoreland, Johnson City, Union-Endicott and Cicero North Syracuse.

Norwich will compete first, their performance is called Dreams of Persia which will include songs called The Bazaar, Magic Carpets and Snake Charmers. The marching band has participated in four competitions so far this year and have performed better and better at each one. Norwich is currently third in their division, Small Schools Division III.

Band Director Megan Carpenter says it's her first year participating in the event. "We have fun at the football games but definitely the competitions give us a chance to shine a little bit," she says. "We love the support from the community for this event, I think that's why it's able to be so successful, because the community really comes in and supports us."