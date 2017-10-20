MAC Volleyball Playoffs round-up

Delhi downs Hornets in three sets

DELHI – The Lady Bulldogs dominated the match against Harpursville-Afton Thursday night, winning in three straight sets.

Defensively, Delhi did not allow the Lady Hornets to score more than 16 points in any of the games played. The Bulldogs recorded defensive stats by Hannah Baxter (four blocks), Alyssa Mason (four blocks) and Jessi Davis (12 digs).

Harpursville-Afton was led by Alissa McCrimmon as she finished the match with two aces, one kill, and one block. Her teammate, Megan Sculley also had two aces in the contest and she added two digs.

Both teams will wait to hear about a possibly sectional seed when Section IV will hold the seed meeting for Volleyball on Tuesday. Sectional information will be posted in a later edition of The Evening Sun.

Delhi 3, Harpursville-Afton 0

Game scores: 25-13, 25-16, 25-12.

Delhi: Kendra Ackerly 7 aces; Felicia Sillitti 5 aces, 5 kills; Hannah Baxter 5 kills, 4 block; Alyssa Mason 4 blocks; Jessie Davis 12 digs; Faith Savage 3 assists.