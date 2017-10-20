Afton and Greene field hockey to meet in Section IV Class C semifinals

Greene fights for 5-1 over Deposit-Hancock

GREENE – The final score and stats do not represent the way the game way played as the Lady Trojans defeated Deposit-Hancock on Thursday in the quarterfinal Section IV match up, 5-1.

Both teams receieved a bye in the first round, leading to the quarterfinal battle that was 1-0 at the half, in favor of Greene.

But the Lady Trojans demanded more as they added four more goals in the second half.

“Deposit is a very aggressive and skilled team so we had to make a few adjustments at half, which helped us score more in the second,” said Greene head coach Christine McCabe.

The Eagles lone goal was scored by Emily Raymond, whose shot was the only one fired in the contest for Deposit-Hancock. Her shot passed by Trojans goalie Brooke Austin in the second half.

Jessica Unkel led the way for Greene as she scored two of the five goals and assisted on another. Her teammate Madison Rice also tacked on a goal and an assist in the contest for the home team.