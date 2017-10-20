Yellowjackets spoil senior night for Norwich Tornado volleyball

NORWICH – Oneonta came to Norwich Thursday evening with hopes to spoil senior night for the Purple Tornado volleyball team and fans. The Yellowjackets succeeded, winning in four sets behind the 40 assists of Christina Mattocks, Oneonta’s lone setter.

The two teams played even in the first set as they battled hard and rallied to a final score of 25-21, in favor of Oneonta.

Carrying the momentum from the first set into the second, the Lady Yellowjackets dominated on their way to a game score of 25-11.

Norwich was on the ropes of a sweep for the match heading into the third set. The Lady Tornado led for the entire third game by no less than five points. Until late in the set, when Oneonta picked up their game and began a rally.