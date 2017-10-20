Athlete of the Week; Andrew Jackson, Unadilla Valley Storm Golf

The 2017 fall golf season proved to be an outstanding season as they claimed the MAC Championship earlier this month. A member of the team is junior Andrew Jackson.

Jackson, UV’s leading golfer had an amazing season, recording his career best score and his first career eagle.

During the MAC Championship match at State Park in Chenango Valley, Andrew’s score tied the leaders with an 87 but placed third when it came to tie breakers. His teammate, Brandon Kneale, placed first and Jackson couldnt have been prouder of his younger colleague.