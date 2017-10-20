Local kids fundraise for Chenango Health Network

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 20th, 2017

NORWICH – On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., local kids Julia and Josslyn Lein and Madison Murphy will facilitate a temporary tattoo fundraiser to raise money for the Chenango Health Network's financial assistance program.

Temporary tattoos will be sold for a minimum donation of a dollar apiece in front of Rosebud Tattoo & Tanning located at 6137 County Rd. 32 in Norwich. The proceeds will help Chenango County women who are diagnosed with breast or gynecologic cancer and cannot afford treatment.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 56% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook