Local kids fundraise for Chenango Health Network

NORWICH – On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., local kids Julia and Josslyn Lein and Madison Murphy will facilitate a temporary tattoo fundraiser to raise money for the Chenango Health Network's financial assistance program.

Temporary tattoos will be sold for a minimum donation of a dollar apiece in front of Rosebud Tattoo & Tanning located at 6137 County Rd. 32 in Norwich. The proceeds will help Chenango County women who are diagnosed with breast or gynecologic cancer and cannot afford treatment.