NORWICH Saturdays in the Park with Chobani will go out with a bang this Saturday for the final downtown harvest market of the season as culinary star Julie Taboulie will make her way to downtown Norwich for a meet and greet in the park.

Taboulie is host of the PBS series Julie Taboulie's Lebanese Kitchen, and author of the new cookbook Julie Taboulie's Lebanese Kitchen, and she will be signing copies of her book and taking pictures at a meet and greet from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. this Saturday.