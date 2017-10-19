Catholic Charities to host Dancing With The Celebrities on Friday

By: Hannah Benjamin, Staff Writer
Published: October 19th, 2017

NORWICH – Fall is here and the holidays are approaching, so why not kick off the season of fun and excitement by joining Catholic Charities for the very first Dancing with the Chenango Celebrities?

Catholic Charities of Chenango County, along with the Perkins School of the Arts, invites everyone to watch their favorite local celebrities dance for charity and compete to be the People's Choice dancers of the evening.

The evening will begin at 7 p.m. and will end with a 'Meet and Greet' reception at Gus’s Steakhouse immediately following. Pre-sale tickets are $10.00 and will be $15.00 at the door the day of the event. For tickets please call Catholic Charities of Chenango County front desk at (607)-334-8244.


