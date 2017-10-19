NCSD board of education meeting rundown

NORWICH – Norwich City School District Board of Education convened for its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday evening, hearing finance presentations on the 2016-17 year in review and on operations and maintenance, as well as discussing its personnel committee and approving an acting elementary principal.

Deputy Superintendent finance presentations

NCSD Deputy Superintendent Robert Wightman provided the board a financial update on the 2016-17 year in review.

Wightman began by presenting financial statistics and district wealth indicators over the last three years.

Wightman cited property and income wealth statistics per child in the city, saying, “Compared to the state average, from a wealth standpoint, we're below what is considered to be the average.”

Looking at 2017-18 indicators, Wightman said the district has a stable outlook, noting that the short term energy costs are going down, while special needs trends in the districts are becoming more costly.

Wightman went on to present a budget review based on maintenance, operations, and grounds costs.

Some updates and highlights in operations, according to Wightman, include kitchen renovations in both Stanford Gibson Primary and Perry Browne Intermediate Schools, as well as new entrances, and a revamped parking lot at Perry Browne.